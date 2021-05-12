Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,159 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.