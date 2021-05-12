Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

