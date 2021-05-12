Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

BATS:SMDV opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

