Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

