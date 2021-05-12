Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

ILF stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

