Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Watsco reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $298.39 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

