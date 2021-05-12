Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Shares of WPG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,435. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

