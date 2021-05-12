Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a market capitalization of $479.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.