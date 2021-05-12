Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $44.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.41.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.