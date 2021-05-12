Walter Sierotko Sells 2,808 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFS stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

