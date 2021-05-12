Waifu Token Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Waifu Token has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $35,907.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.61 or 0.00558203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00250193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.67 or 0.01128122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00033814 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,288,540 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

