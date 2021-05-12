Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.08, with a volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.71.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

