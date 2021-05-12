VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. VSE has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

