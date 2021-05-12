VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 million, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

