Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,104 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,628% compared to the typical daily volume of 256 put options.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

