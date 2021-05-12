Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $23.30. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on VOR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,094,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

