Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

VNT stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

