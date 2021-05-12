Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

