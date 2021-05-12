Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 228.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 228.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOLV.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

