VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

