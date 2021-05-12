Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 224,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,335,866 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.89.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

