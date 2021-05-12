VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in VMware were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

