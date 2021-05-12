VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 7.6%

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 7,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,026,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.