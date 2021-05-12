Vivek Jetley Sells 1,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

