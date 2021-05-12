Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.06 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

