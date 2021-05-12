Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

