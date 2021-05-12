Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 26,400 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

