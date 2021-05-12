Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

