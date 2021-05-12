Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

