Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.46 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 507.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

