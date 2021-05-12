Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 384,746 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.