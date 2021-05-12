Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.