Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VEI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,501. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vine Energy stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.97% of Vine Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

