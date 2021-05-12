Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 10.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 47,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,588,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

