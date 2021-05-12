Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million, a P/E ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

