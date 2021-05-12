Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million, a P/E ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
