Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

VFF opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

