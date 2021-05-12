Victrex’s (VTXPF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

