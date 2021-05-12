Viberate (VIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and $1.95 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

