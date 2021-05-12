Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of DSP opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $347,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.