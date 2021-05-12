Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $595.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 588.50 ($7.69), with a volume of 22771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.25 ($6.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 545.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

