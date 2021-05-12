Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 8.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

