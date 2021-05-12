Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

