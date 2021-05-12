Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 6,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,471. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5,001,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

