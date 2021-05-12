Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf cut Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Verbund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

