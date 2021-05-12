Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Issues Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

VSTM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

