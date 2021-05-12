Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

