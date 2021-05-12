Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

