Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1,470.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.37 and a 1-year high of $148.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

