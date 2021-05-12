Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

