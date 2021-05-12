Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

